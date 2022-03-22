Brewery to release ‘Best Furiend Brew’ to support homeless pets in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson’s Bad Beat Brewing will release a special, limited-edition beer to help raise awareness of homeless pets in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Bad Beat Brewing has partnered with Nevada SPCA on “Best Furiend Brew,” which aims to raise awareness of the community’s many adoptable shelter animals in search of loving, forever homes.

The release says “Best Furiend Brew” is a German-style Hefeweizen brewed with almost 600 pounds of blueberry puree. The brew pours a hazy purple with a white, frothy head along with traditional-style hints of clove and banana and a flavorful punch of blueberry, according to the release.

“Best Furiend Brew” will be released during a special adoption event at Bad Beat Brewing on Saturday, April 2.

As part of the event, which will run from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m., the brewery says it will donate $1 from every pint of “Best Furiend Brew” poured and $2 from every four-pack purchased to Nevada SPCA. Additionally, $1 from any of the twelve beers on tap purchased during the event will be donated to the organization.

“Having adopted both of my cats, I understand the importance of what Nevada SPCA does for animals in our community. We are excited to start this partnership, and we can’t think of anything better than drinking beer and raising awareness of our local adoptable animals” said Nathan Hall, Bad Beat Brewing owner.

Bad Beat said the April 2 event is family and dog friendly.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.