Advertisement

Brewery to release ‘Best Furiend Brew’ to support homeless pets in Las Vegas

Bad Beat Brewing to create 'Best Furiend Brew' to benefit Nevada SPCA. (Courtesy Bad Beat...
Bad Beat Brewing to create 'Best Furiend Brew' to benefit Nevada SPCA. (Courtesy Bad Beat Brewing/Nevada SPCA)(Courtesy Bad Beat Brewing/Nevada SPCA))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson’s Bad Beat Brewing will release a special, limited-edition beer to help raise awareness of homeless pets in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, Bad Beat Brewing has partnered with Nevada SPCA on “Best Furiend Brew,” which aims to raise awareness of the community’s many adoptable shelter animals in search of loving, forever homes.

The release says “Best Furiend Brew” is a German-style Hefeweizen brewed with almost 600 pounds of blueberry puree. The brew pours a hazy purple with a white, frothy head along with traditional-style hints of clove and banana and a flavorful punch of blueberry, according to the release.

“Best Furiend Brew” will be released during a special adoption event at Bad Beat Brewing on Saturday, April 2.

As part of the event, which will run from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m., the brewery says it will donate $1 from every pint of “Best Furiend Brew” poured and $2 from every four-pack purchased to Nevada SPCA. Additionally, $1 from any of the twelve beers on tap purchased during the event will be donated to the organization.

“Having adopted both of my cats, I understand the importance of what Nevada SPCA does for animals in our community. We are excited to start this partnership, and we can’t think of anything better than drinking beer and raising awareness of our local adoptable animals” said Nathan Hall, Bad Beat Brewing owner.

Bad Beat said the April 2 event is family and dog friendly.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
‘Please save my daughter’: Family of Naomi Irion pleads for community’s help
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Pepper spray used to break up fight at Henderson high school Monday
Las Vegas average gas price on March 22: $5.21/gallon
Las Vegas average gas price on March 22: $5.21/gallon
Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it
Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it in LA