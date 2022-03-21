You can ride a ‘Bunny Express’ train in Boulder City this Easter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Easter with the kids? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering a “Bunny Express” train ride for the holiday.

As part of the event, organizers say attendees will embark on a 30-minute train ride with story time. Guests will hop off at the railyard event center for approximately 45 minutes where they’ll have a chance to meet the Easter bunny. Photos will be available for purchase or free with own camera, they note on Facebook.

Trains will run the first three consecutive Friday and Saturday evenings in April:

April 1 & 2

April 8 & 9

April 15 & 16

According to Nevada Southern Railway, the train is offered at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to departure.

Ticket Prices:

From: $30 to $45 Adult or $25 to $40 Child (1-11 years), under 1 free (lap child). Discounts to Friends of Nevada Southern Railway members.

Classes of Service: First Class (Open-Air or Dining Car); Table (ADA) Car; Coach (Open-Air or Enclosed Car)

As of now, TSA still requires masks to be worn on train cars.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

