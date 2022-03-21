RTC kicks off National Transit Worker Appreciation Month

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is kicking off National Transit Worker Appreciation Month in honor of the men and women who operate, repair, clean, and protect the RTC transit system.

The appreciation month runs through Sunday, April 17. Throughout this next month the RTC is encouraging riders to help celebrate employees.

The RTC says you can thank transit workers by offering a card or personal note, or even give a simple “thank you”. You can also post a photo or video thanking transit workers by using the hashtag #TeamTransitWorker and #RTCSNV.

The RTC will also host an event on Wednesday, March 23 at the Bonneville Transit Center. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the RTC will pass out thank you cards for riders to share messages with drivers, mechanics, custodians, and security officers. Riders and community members can stop by to fill out a card and enter to win giveaways, including 24-hour bus passes.

