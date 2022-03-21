Advertisement

Nevada Gov. Sisolak won’t pursue charges after incident at Las Vegas restaurant

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said he will not pursue charges against a man accused of harassing Sisolak at a Las Vegas restaurant.

A video posted late February showed Justin Andersch, a local conservative podcaster, approaching Sisolak at a restaurant in Las Vegas. Andersch requested a photo from Sisolak before yelling and cursing about lockdown restrictions and disagreements on politics.

In a statement issued Monday, Gov. Sisolak said he didn’t want to pursue charges to “avoid further fueling, and at worst, glorifying the anger and violence plaguing our nation and our State.”

Nevada State Police investigates Sisolak incident at Las Vegas restaurant

Sisolak’s full statement reads:

I have asked District Attorney Wolfson not to pursue prosecution that could arise from the abusive and menacing treatment my family and I experienced at a local restaurant several weeks ago.

As a husband, I’m outraged at the ethnic slurs and threats aimed at my wife. As a father, I cannot forget or forgive the vulgar and foul language hurled at my daughter.

However, as Governor of this great State, I feel an obligation to avoid further fueling, and at worst, glorifying the anger and violence plaguing our nation and our State. A trial, should it occur, would cause further coverage, and provide this small minority of Nevadans more opportunity to spew their vile.

I ask our friends in the media to pay more attention to the thousands of acts of kindness and the charitable activities of our many kindhearted Nevadans, and to resist the temptation to air, post or print the few vulgar and disgusting acts of a handful. Our kids are taught, in their schools and churches, to be kind, we should be more focused to mirror that in our homes.

To practice what I preach, this statement stands as my final comment about this horrible incident.

Gov. Steve Sisolak

