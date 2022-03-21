The Neon Museum and Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters partner to bring tours over Las Vegas’s neon skyline

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Neon Museum and Papillion Grand Canyon Helicopters are now offering the new Neon Flight Spectacular which will take guests on an excursion of historical sights that Las Vegas is known for, its neon lights.

The Neon Flight Spectacular has a set cost of $179 per person, is available seven days a week, with varying times available for reservation, and is about 3 hours long. The tour will take guests around the Las Vegas strip and downtown via helicopter and on the ground at The Neon Museum where visitors will learn about the history of Vegas’s iconic art form.

According to Irit Langness, senior vice president of sales and marketing, “this tour takes guests on a unique journey - exploring present-day Las Vegas aboard a luxury helicopter followed by a deep dive into the city’s rich history with The Neon Museum. It exemplifies both culture and adventure and is a must-do while visiting the neon capital of the world.”

