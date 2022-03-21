Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alexander Ursell, left, and Blake Bacon, right.
2 men arrested in connection with string of Las Vegas area apartment burglaries
Hotel room generic. (Courtesy MGN/Pexels)
One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing: Daily housekeeping
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it, then flees