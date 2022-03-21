Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly coming to Las Vegas this summer

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly(Live Nation)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Machine Gun Kelly is going on tour and making a Las Vegas stop.

Live Nation announced that MGK will play at T-Mobile Arena on July 15 as part of the ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour,” a 52-arena run across North American and Europe.

Special guests will include Avril Lavigne and WILLOW.

Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. at axs.com.

