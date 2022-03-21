Las Vegas Ukrainian community connects, family members flee to U.S. through Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some Ukrainians that are fleeing from the invasion of Russia are making their way to Southern Nevada, one immigration lawyer shares his current struggle to get a family member through the Mexico border.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Facebook group Ukrainians in Las Vegas, organized a picnic at Gardens Park. Just over 100 people showed up, some had just fled Ukraine themselves.

Immigration lawyer Darren Haymen said he never expected to receive so many requests for help.

“I’m constantly shocked how many Ukrainians have been reaching out to me saying – how can we get our family here? What is it that we can do to get them out of this terrible situation?,” Haymen said.

Haymen himself is working on getting his sister-in-law to the U.S. He said she doesn’t have a visa and there is nothing that the U.S. government is doing for Ukrainian refugees.

“So she didn’t have a visa, she didn’t have a green card so we had to go from Slovakia to Vienna, Austria, then from Vienna to Madrid, and then Madrid to Mexico City and then to Mexico City to Guadalajara, Guadalajara up to the border at Tijuana,” Haymen explained.

He said he represented her at the San Ysidro border exactly two weeks ago on Saturday and she’s still being held by ICE. Haymen said she’s in Basile, Louisiana in ICE custody.

“For the first six days we weren’t even allowed to talk to her, for the first six days she slept on a concrete floor alright with a tinfoil blanket. This was ‘welcome to America’ to a Ukrainian refugee,” Haymen said.

He had a message to government officials about allowing people to get into the country.

“Please re-issue the TPS to a later date. The temporary protected status, it was great that you gave it to Ukrainians, but you gave it to Ukrainians who are already here as of March 1st – you didn’t give it to Ukrainians who are all coming over alright and you need that protective status,” Haymen said.

He’s hoping his sister-in-law will be released on Tuesday.

