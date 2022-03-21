Advertisement

Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspect in shooting last Friday

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in March 18 shooting. (Courtesy LVMPD/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting last Friday.

According to police, on March 18 at approximately 1:52 a.m., officers received a report of a person who was shot in the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard.

Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to UMC and is expected to survive, police said.

Police located surveillance images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Authorities say he is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, green shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Spring Valley Command at 702-828-2639 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

