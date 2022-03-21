FOX5 Forecast Outlook 3/21/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many locations were rocked by powerful wind Sunday night into Monday morning with peak gusts of 66 MPH at Red Rock Canyon, a 58 MPH gust recorded at Reid Airport and a peak gust of 43 MPH in North Las Vegas. The worst of the wind is over as we head into the first full week of spring with a warming trend on the horizon.

The wind speeds have dropped below advisory criteria, but wind gusts could still be in the 30 plus mile per hour range through sunrise. Wind conditions will start to weaken Monday evening. Daytime temperatures will hover around normal in the low 70s.

As we transition into Tuesday a bit of a breeze will stay with us as temperatures climb through the rest of the week into Saturday.

We’ll go from 73 degrees Monday to possibly our first 90-degree day of the year by Saturday.

Expect another system to move in Sunday bringing back another wind event. Temperatures will drop Sunday but remain several degrees above normal.

