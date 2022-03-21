Forecast Outlook 3/20/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The wind advisory was allowed to expire Sunday evening even though it’s remaining windy.

The wind speed has dropped below advisory status but according to the forecast overnight wind gusts could still be in the 30 plus mile per hour range.

Strong winds will stick around Monday morning and will start to weaken by the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures will hover around normal.

As we transition into Tuesday we move from windy to breezy conditions with temperatures building through the rest of the week into Saturday.

We’ll go from 72 degrees Monday to possibly 90 degrees by Saturday,

Next Sunday and wind event will be moving toward us.

As expected temperatures will drop Sunday but will remain several degrees above normal.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.