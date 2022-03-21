Coroner: North Las Vegas driver who killed 8 had multiple drugs, alcohol in his system

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas man who sped through a red light in late January, killing eight people and himself, had multiple drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the deadly crash, a medical examiner’s autopsy report shows.

According to an investigation by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Gary Dean Robinson, 59, died from blunt-force injuries sustained in the Jan. 29 collision near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. An autopsy revealed Robinson tested positive for traces of cocaine, PCP, marijuana and alcohol at the time of his death. One drug was referred to as a “novel psychoactive substance,” in the report.

North Las Vegas police said he was driving more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when he plowed into traffic, killing eight others.

He had a history of violating speed limits and traffic laws, as evidenced by body-worn camera obtained by FOX5 in February. Robinson was cited with a lesser crime in a December 2021 traffic stop. In the past five years, court records show Robinson faced multiple speeding charges and one related to possessing an open container in his vehicle.

His criminal record dates back to 1998 out of Las Vegas Justice Court and Henderson Justice Court:

Oct. 1998: Assault with a deadly weapon (felony)

Jan. 1999: Possession of cocaine (felony)

Feb. 2002: Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)

Jan. 2004: Sale of cocaine (felony)

March 2004: Battery, domestic violence (misdemeanor)

June 2005: Drug possession (felony)

Nov. 2006: Resisting a public officer, battery, tampering with a vehicle (felony)

Oct. 2008: Open container in a vehicle, driving on a suspended/revoked license (misdemeanor)

Nov. 2008: Battery on a police officer with substantial bodily harm, battery on a police officer/school employee (felony)

May 2017: Speeding, 11-20 mph over speed limit

Dec. 2021: Speeding violation, 1-10 mph over speed limit

A total of 15 people were involved in the crash ranging from juveniles to middle-aged passengers.

In 2021, the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety said 235 lives were lost due to roadway crashes and 32% of those crashes involved speed.

