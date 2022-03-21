Blackhawks trade Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota Wild, reports say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Almost eight months since being traded by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is reportedly on the move again.

According to multiple reports, the Blackhawks are set to trade the beloved goalie to the Minnesota Wild.

While the teams have not officially announced the trade or the specifics, reports indicate it will be a conditional 2nd-round pick that can become a 1st-round pick for Chicago.

To the dismay of many Golden Knights fans, VGK traded the three-time Stanley Cup-winner to the Blackhawks on July 27, 2021.

