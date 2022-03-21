Advertisement

Blackhawks trade Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota Wild, reports say

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Almost eight months since being traded by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is reportedly on the move again.

According to multiple reports, the Blackhawks are set to trade the beloved goalie to the Minnesota Wild.

While the teams have not officially announced the trade or the specifics, reports indicate it will be a conditional 2nd-round pick that can become a 1st-round pick for Chicago.

To the dismay of many Golden Knights fans, VGK traded the three-time Stanley Cup-winner to the Blackhawks on July 27, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Golden Knights to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, hold fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) plays against the Boston Bruins during an...
Golden Knights to host Boy and Girl Scout Night on Sunday
A "Vegas Strong" sticker is seen on the helmet of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii...
Vegas Golden Knights growing the game beyond T-Mobile Arena
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game...
VGK ready for final stretch run; Whitecloud, Martinez, Patrick, Lehner all return to practice