Apple services including App Store, Apple Music and iCloud hit by outage

(CNN) -- A number of Apple services were hit by an outage beginning around 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Apple acknowledged 11 outages on its systems services page as of 1:30 p.m. ET, including issues impacting its App Store, Apple Music and iCloud.

The company did not disclose the cause of the outage on its system services page. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Users on the outage-detecting site Down Detector also reported issues with iMessage on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More to come...

