Advertisement

Apple services including App Store, Apple Music and iCloud hit by outage

People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple on Tuesday, March 8,...
People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that has been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)(Andy Wong | AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- A number of Apple services were hit by an outage beginning around 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Apple acknowledged 11 outages on its systems services page as of 1:30 p.m. ET, including issues impacting its App Store, Apple Music and iCloud.

The company did not disclose the cause of the outage on its system services page. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Users on the outage-detecting site Down Detector also reported issues with iMessage on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More to come...

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in hearings of the...
LIVE: Jackson ‘humbled’ by historic chance to join Supreme Court
Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the...
Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline...
White House decides against sending gas cards to families
Deer can't stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help