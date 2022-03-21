Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in Mohave County

Fatal ATV crash in Mohave County on March 19, 2022.
Fatal ATV crash in Mohave County on March 19, 2022.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:43 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 5-year-old boy died in an ATV crash on Saturday in Havasu Heights in Mohave County, Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies & medical personnel responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Crews located the boy and took him to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that as the ATV was traveling, the throttle appeared to have stuck and the child was unable to stop it. A family member, who was riding a second ATV, attempted to pull alongside the child’s ATV to pull the boy off, but was unable to do so. Investigators said the ATV crashed into a fence, then struck a block wall. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and there are no criminal violations suspected in the crash.

