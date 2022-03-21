2 men arrested in connection with string of Las Vegas area apartment burglaries

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested in connection with a string of Las Vegas area apartment burglaries dating back to Oct. 2021.

Alexander Ursell and Blake Bacon were arrested on multiple burglary charges after a string of incidents between Oct. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

The incidents took place at the following locations:

Aspire at Tropicana, 9110 W. Tropicana Avenue

Radiance Rock Springs, 1501 Rock Springs Drive

Radiance at Grand Canyon, 9860 W. Tropicana Avenue

According to police, the pair broke in to garages at apartment complexes and stole various items. In one incident, Ursell was reportedly seen breaking into the mailroom at a complex and rifling through packages.

In one instance at Aspire at Tropicana, a resident said his bike was stolen from storage. The man later saw his bike being sold on Facebook Marketplace. The man told police that a woman was selling his bike online, but her social media indicated she was dating Ursell. The man also ran a private background check on Ursell and said Bacon was a friend of his, the arrest report said.

Henderson Police said they had identified Ursell and Bacon in “several” cases in their jurisdiction, the report said.

When police interviewed Ursell, he reportedly admitted to committing several burglaries, saying he did lots of drugs and couldn’t remember a lot of the details of the incidents, the report said. Ursell reportedly used his girlfriend’s social media account to sell some of the items.

Ursell was released from jail on March 16, according to court records. His next hearing was set for May 18 in Clark County Justice Court.

Bacon entered a guilty plea in Clark County District Court on March 8, according to court records. His sentencing was set for June 8.

