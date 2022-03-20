Wind advisory kicks in Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A storm system that moved in from the coast is helping to produce strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday.

Overnight wind gusts around 35 MPH are forecast for much of the Las Vegas area. The cold front associated with the system is also dropping temperatures overnight and into Sunday.

Sunday’s high is about 9 degrees below the high we experienced Saturday.

Spring arrives at 8:33 AM Sunday. Three and a half hours later, a wind advisory goes and will last until 8 PM.

Sunday the gusts could climb to 45 MPH at times.

The low will continue to push east Monday. Temperatures will remain below normal and it will be breezy.

High pressure starts to deliver warmer temperatures by Tuesday and for the rest of the week our daytime highs will climb. Thursday we hit the low 80′s and by next Sunday we will see highs around the 87 degrees.

