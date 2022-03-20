Wind advisory for the first day of spring

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The axis of as upper level trough was sitting directly over us Sunday morning. It’s associated cold front will drop our daytime temperatures by several degrees Sunday compared to Saturday.

The big takeaway, some light drizzle is possible for parts of the valley as well as some flurries in our local mountains. Wind will also be a factor with a wind advisory going into effect at noon, lasting until 8 PM. Gusts here in the Las Vegas area could hit 45 MPH, strong winds forecast for the Lower Colorado River area.

Monday as the low pushes east high pressure starts to build. With it a gradual increase in temperatures through Wednesday, then the numbers jump as we approach next weekend.

Expect highs in the low to upper 80′s as we approach next weekend. We even have a 40% chance of hitting 90 degrees by next Sunday.

