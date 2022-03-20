Wind advisory ends at 8 PM even though it will remain windy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Spotty isolated showers have been showing up on our FOX5 radar Sunday. The moisture part of the Pacific low that moved in delivering us some very windy conditions as well.

Our daytime temperatures dropped to seasonal values Sunday and will stay there Monday, while the low pushes east.

Winds will stick around Monday but falls below advisory criteria.

As we move into Tuesday temperatures start to warm as high pressure builds. That high pressure will also deliver us some of the warmest temperatures for Las Vegas this year,

The numbers are impressive mid to upper 80′s Thursday, climbing to potentially 90 degrees by Saturday than dropping down to the low 80′s on Sunday.

If we hit 90 degrees Saturday that will establish a new record high for March 26th.

