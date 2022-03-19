Motorcyclist killed in crash near Vegas Valley, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police Investigated a crash in the East valley involving a motorcycle.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard around 4:12 p.m., March 18 for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead.

Vegas Valley Drive was closed in all directions between Cabana Drive and Nellis Boulevard while the crash was investigated.

