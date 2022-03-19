Las Vegas Ukrainians send bulletproof vests, helmets, safety supplies to war-torn areas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Las Vegas man with family in Ukraine is heeding the call to send much-needed safety supplies to war-torn areas. Items such as bulletproof vests, helmets and medical supplies are needed.

Ukrainians abroad have been hearing the requests for protective gear from locals who are staying, volunteering, or evacuating. As Russian forces continue to advance across the country, civilians are more in danger than ever.

“They are terrified. They have to spend nights underground or in subway stations. The sirens go off all the time,” Sergii Levchenko said. “My friend who works for a very big volunteering organization in Kiev- they are volunteering using their own personal cars to get people out of the cities that are being bombed. I am trying to give protective gear to people who normally would never need it,” Levchenko said.

Using his Facebook page and donations, Levchenko has rounded up around 20 sets of protective gear: helmets, bulletproof vests, flashlights, a pocket knife, batteries, bandaids and gauze. Levchenko has called different security companies to ask for discounts for these items.

According to people on the ground in Ukraine, there is a shortage of these supplies in the war zones and now surrounding countries across Eastern Europe.

The supplies are being shipped straight to Ukrainians aiding the cause in New Jersey, where shipping company Meest is accepting such donations as part of humanitarian aid packages.

According to Meest’s website and humanitarian aid supply list, bandages, first-aid kits, gauze tape, antibiotics, pain medicine and hospital supplies are the crucial needs facing Ukrainians right now.

