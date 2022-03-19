Forecast Outlook 3/19/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A storm system bearing down on us will create some windy weather all weekend for the Las Vegas area.

The wind will pick up through the day and will be gusting up to 32 MPH later on in the day.

Our forecast high Saturday will be in the upper 70′s. Enjoy it because it will cool off Sunday with the passage of a cold front.

The front by the way could bring some isolated light drizzle to valley.

As that front moves through Sunday night high pressure will start to build.

The high pressure push daytime temperatures into the upper 70′s by Tuesday and into the 80′s by Thurday.

Saturday is the last full day of winter.

Spring arrives Sunday morning.

