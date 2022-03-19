Demand for e-bikes increasing amid high gas prices in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As gas prices continue to set record highs, the largest electric bike dealer in Las Vegas said there has been an electric bike boom.

“Three to four weeks ago we started to experience a lot more customers coming into the store... We are literally talking to every single customer about the cost of fuel,” said Jordan Clark, owner of Pedego in Henderson, Summerlin and a brand-new shop in lake Las Vegas.

Clark first tried an e-bike on vacation in California.

“I was a big guy then I was about 330 pounds… I didn’t know if the bike could hold me… but I went and talked to the guy and he said no problem. I actually rode 30 miles that first day and I just felt so liberated,” Clark said.

When Clark returned to Nevada, he bought his own e-bike.

“Just became more and more active and started meeting more people and then last year I feel so in love, I bought the store,” Clark said.

With rising gas prices, Clark said e-bike sales are booming.

“On the same Thursday in 2021, our store sold zero electric bikes. Yesterday we sold five,” Clark said.

Jerry Malone rides his Pedego electric bike nearly every day.

“I cannot think one negative thing about having an electric bike. There is no negative thing,” the 81-year-old said.

He also rides it to work at the Pedego in Henderson about eight miles from his house.

“Thirty to thirty-five minutes from Sun City Anthem and approximately 15-20 minutes in the car,” Malone said.

Riding an e-bike instead of driving saves him money, the 16-mile round trip would take about a gallon of gas saving him about five bucks a day.

The e-bikes cost between $1,800 to $6,000. For Malone, his is worth every penny.

The Pedego e-bikes can go 50-100 miles on a single charge and if the battery dies, you can ride an e-bike just like a regular bike.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.