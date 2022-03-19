Charleston, Fremont to close for four days during drain installation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street intersection will close on March 23 while progress is made to install a new water main and storm drain in the area.

The intersection will be closed for four days until March 28 while the Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway storm drain project is completed. Business access will be maintained for those in the area, although sidewalks at the intersection will be closed.

Below are detours during construction:

Northbound Fremont will be detoured to northbound Mojave Road or 28th Street;

Southbound Fremont will be detoured to Eastern Avenue;

Eastbound Charleston will be detoured to southbound Eastern or Fremont; and

Westbound Charleston will be detoured to northbound Fremont.

The $51.5 million project will install more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced-concrete. Additional storm drain, water supply and sewer improvements will be made throughout the corridor.

Work on the Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway storm drain project began in Oct. 2021. Work is expected to be completed by Jan. 2024.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.