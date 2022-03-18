Thousands return to Las Vegas to celebrate St. Paddy’s, March Madness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With St. Patrick’s Day festivities and the NCAA Tournament kicking off Thursday, March 17, thousands of tourists are back enjoying Las Vegas.

March 17, 2020 Governor Sisolak ordered a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses. Casinos closed their door due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years later, pre-pandemic crowds returned to the Fremont Street Experience.

One woman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania said she felt more relaxed and was enjoying the company of others.

Tourists and locals were able to celebrate on Fremont Street with no COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Couple Mary and Carlos Sanchez walked over from the Arts District.

“There’s a lot going on in the world probably needed a little bit of a release,” Carlos Sanchez said.

Mary described the atmosphere as free and feels Las Vegas is coming back.

“Now that we have tourism back and the countries are opening up to fly back here from Europe and Asia and everywhere else it’s going to bring our economy back 10 fold and we’re going to get people more jobs,” Mary Sanchez said.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said among major destination in the U.S., Las Vegas has the highest share of employment from the tourism industry at nearly 30%.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.