Report: Raiders to acquire Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders made a huge acquisition in free agency on Thursday, with wide receiver Davante Adams coming Las Vegas, according to a source.

According NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport, The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to bring the star to the Silver and Black.

The terms of Adams’ deal haven’t been released, however the blockbuster deal will reportedly send a first-round draft pick and additional picks to the Green Bay Packers.

