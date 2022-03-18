Report: Raiders to acquire Packers wide receiver Davante Adams
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders made a huge acquisition in free agency on Thursday, with wide receiver Davante Adams coming Las Vegas, according to a source.
According NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport, The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to bring the star to the Silver and Black.
The terms of Adams’ deal haven’t been released, however the blockbuster deal will reportedly send a first-round draft pick and additional picks to the Green Bay Packers.
