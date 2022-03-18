Report: LVMPD corrections officer pushed victim down stairs, attempted to strangle her after reading texts from another man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer is accused of pushing his girlfriend down a flight of stairs after attempting to strangle her. According to an arrest report, he attacked the victim following the discovery of text messages she exchanged with another man.

Christopher Wilson, 35, has been employed by the LVMPD since 2016 where he has worked for the Clark County Detention Center.

Just after midnight on March 11, Wilson and the victim engaged in an argument after he learned she was talking to another man, the report read. The pair started dating in July 2020, with a history of break-up and reconciliation. According to the report, Wilson “became extremely upset” after he read messages on the victim’s phone.

“Wilson became enraged and pushed (the victim) onto the bed,” the report read. “Wilson then used both hands to press against her throat,” while pinning her to the bed, cutting off her air supply.

The victim struggled and tried to escape, according to the report.

“Wilson released his grip from around her neck and told (her) to be quiet,” the officer noted, saying Wilson used this time to talk to her. “Wilson again applied pressure around (her) neck for the second time.”

The report said the victim threw her phone at Wilson’s face and said “read the text again,” telling him he read the message out of context, since she had talked to others during their breakup. This action caused injury to his face, the report read.

Once freed from his grip, the arrest report notes that Wilson kicked the victim down the stairs once she gathered her belongings to leave. She suffered injuries to the back and arms during the fall, the investigation revealed.

Based on the report, Wilson then threatened to kill the victim.

“I should have shot you in the face,” Wilson stated. “I should have pistol whipped you in the face.”

The victim was then able to flee to her sister’s house to seek help. Pictures of her bruising were documented by authorities after she reported the incident to police. Sexual assault investigators said her injuries were consistent with strangulation, but an official report is still pending.

Wilson declined to speak to detectives during an interview, but police noted the injury near his eye.

Due to evidence collected during their investigation, Wilson was charged with two counts of battery by strangulation and one count of domestic battery.

According to jail records, Wilson is no longer in police custody following his March 15 arrest. Court records show Wilson posted a surety bond on March 16.

A status check on the filing of the criminal complaint was set for April 13 before Judge Melisa De La Garza at 8:30 a.m. in Justice Court.

Wilson remains suspended with pay pending results of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.