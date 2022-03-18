‘One Pill Will Kill’: Las Vegas mother who lost son to overdose frustrated over fentanyl deaths

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Year-end figures on fentanyl-related deaths in Clark County show deaths increased about four percent from 2020 to 2021. Numbers show 219 deaths compared to 227. Prior to 2020, deaths were in double digits.

Mother Cristina Perkins lost her 17-year-old son Giovanni to fentanyl. She has since taken out ads in electronic billboards around the valley. The billboards warn people of the dangers of fentanyl.

“One pill will kill,” one add reads.

“My bottom line, my message to everybody, is please don’t do drugs. Period,” she said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say their numbers include overdose deaths as well as other deaths where drugs were a contributing factor.

The number of methamphetamine related deaths rose from 415 in 2020 to 498 in 2021. Police say total drug related deaths increased from 768 in 2020 to 801 in 2021, just over a four percent increase. In 2019 there were a total of 591 drug related deaths, according to Metro’s figures.

However, drug related deaths involving hydrocodone, methadone, morphine, oxycodone, oxymorphone and tramadol all dropped. Methadone related deaths dropped the most, around 52 percent. There were 27 deaths in 2020 and 13 in 2021, according to the police department’s figures.

Drug-related deaths also dropped in some age categories. Police figures show deaths among ages 0-17, 18-24, 25-34, 35-44 and 45-54 all dropped. But drug related deaths in age groups 45-54, 55-64 and 65 plus increased.

