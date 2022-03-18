North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Lone Mountain, Bruce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

NLVPD said the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay, near Lone Mountain Road and Bruce Street. Police located a man in his 20s that was pronounced dead on scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. NLVPD said additional investigation is needed to determine the cause and manner of death of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

