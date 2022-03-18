Advertisement

North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Lone Mountain, Bruce

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

NLVPD said the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay, near Lone Mountain Road and Bruce Street. Police located a man in his 20s that was pronounced dead on scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. NLVPD said additional investigation is needed to determine the cause and manner of death of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Newly released surveillance video of suspect
Circa Resort & Casino
March Madness, the most bet-on sporting event in Las Vegas
E-Bikes are gaining popularity as gas prices continue to soar.
Demand for e-bikes increasing amid high gas prices in Las Vegas
FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
E-Bikes rise in popularity as gas prices soar in Las Vegas
FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Las Vegas Ukrainians ship protective gear to loved ones