Man arrested in Illinois in connection to Las Vegas Strip stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in Illinois in connection with stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bradley Pitts, 26, was arrested by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals on March 16, the sheriff’s office announced.

According to CCSO, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified Pitts as a suspect in a stabbing investigation earlier this year. According to police, Pitts reportedly stabbed a man and two women on Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip.

A warrant was issued for Pitts on Jan. 10, CCSO said, for three counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon. Police conducted a traffic stop on Pitts on Jan. 24 in Chicago. Police said Pitts handed his ID to officers before fleeing the scene. Investigators eventually found where Pitts lived an arrested him March 16.

Pitts made a court appearance Thursday at the Maywood Courthouse in Cook County. He was ordered held on a $25,000 bond and it scheduled to appear in federal court Friday on an extradition hearing.

Additional details on the incident weren’t immediately available.

