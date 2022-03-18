Lisa Vanderpump opens Parisian-inspired eatery on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reality television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump has opened her second eatery on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have debuted Vanderpump à Paris inside the Paris Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment says guests at Vanderpump à Paris are transported from the casino floor in Las Vegas to Paris once they step inside the eatery.

The release notes that the venue features a marble bar, embedded with crystal chandeliers in wrought iron cages; bronze umbrellas sit on top of the marble, and the back of the bar features massive windows that overlook the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River, flooded with rain.

“The restaurant features delicious dishes, whimsical cocktails, and a lush atmosphere with eclectic, Parisian-inspired design details,” according to the release.

As part of the creativity, couples can enjoy the “LoveLocked” cocktail, which features a padlock on one glass and a key on the other glass. Couples can then write their initials on the back of their padlock and lock it onto a wall in the restaurant, “leaving their memory at Vanderpump à Paris forever.”

Vanderpump also owns Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace.

