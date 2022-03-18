Las Vegas student arrested after found with gun at Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested Friday after Clark County School District Police found them to be in possession of a gun at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Jennifer Boeddeker, principal of Desert Oasis High School, informed parents of the incident in a letter on Friday.

In the letter, Boeddeker said CCSD Police arrested a juvenile who was found to be in possession of a firearm. There were no threats made against our students or staff.

Last week, Desert Oasis was placed on lockdown multiple days after repeated violence at the school. On March 10, CCSD Police said an adult and juvenile had been arrested in connected with fights on the campus of Desert.

A full copy of Friday’s letter to parents can be found below:

3/18/22

Dear Parents/Guardians:

In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our Desert Oasis High School community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus.

Today, CCSD Police arrested a juvenile who was found to be in possession of a firearm. There were no threats made against our students or staff.

Because this is a law enforcement matter we don’t have any additional information to share at this time.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school main office at 702-799-6881.

Thank you.

Jennifer Boeddeker

Principal

