Las Vegas police provide details on officer-involved shooting near downtown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department updated the public on an officer-involved shooting near downtown.

The shooting happened Monday, March 14 on North Main Street as officers were responding to a fight outside a business.

During a briefing Thursday afternoon, March 17, Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said officers were traveling Northbound on Main Street and observed two people fighting outside a business.

Lt. Raul Rodriguez, 47, a police officer since 1999 and assigned the Tourist Safety Division in the Downtown Area Command stopped his car and ordered two men to stop fighting.

Hector Orellana, 26, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Orellana charged towards Lt. Rodriguez and began kicking him. Lt. Rodriguez deployed his baton and retreated from Orellana. Orellana pulled an item from his pocket resembling a pen and attacked Lt. Rodriguez, police said.

Lt. Rodriguez fell to the ground and fired three rounds at Orellana. One of the rounds hit Orellana, however he was transported to UMC trauma with non-life-threatening injuries and booked in to the Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with assault w/ deadly weapon on protected person, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person.

LVMPD has investigated four officer-involved shootings in 2022. Monday’s shooting is the second incident that was non-fatal.

