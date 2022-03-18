Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving BLM rangers

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a shooting Thursday afternoon involving Bureau of Land Management rangers.

According to BLM officials, rangers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon, March 17 on BLM land East of Las Vegas.

BLM said rangers were not injured during the shooting.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting and how many suspects were involved.

