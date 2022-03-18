Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly altercation at vacant home in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in a deadly altercation on Monday.

Jail records show Jose Venegas, 28, was arrested in connection with the incident. He faces an open murder charge.

According to LVMPD, the incident happened around 2:37 p.m. March 14 in the 1400 block of Newport Street. Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Reynaldo Cabrea Alvarez of Las Vegas. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe the victim was meeting someone at an abandoned residence. Police said there was an altercation that led to a shooting and a friend later arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to court records, Venegas’ first court hearing was set for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.