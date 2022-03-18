James Taylor performing in Las Vegas this summer

Advertisement

James Taylor announces new album, tour coming to New Orleans in May
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - James Taylor is coming to Las Vegas.

The legendary singer and songwriter will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 30.

Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s won multiple Grammy awards and his greatest hits album sold more than 10 million copies. Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Tickets go on sale on AXS.com Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

