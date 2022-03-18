James Taylor performing in Las Vegas this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - James Taylor is coming to Las Vegas.

The legendary singer and songwriter will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 30.

⭐️ 20 new US shows just added! ⭐️



James and his All-Star Band are touring the US again this summer. The https://t.co/qG285F2tAS presale for these dates will begin Tuesday, March 22, at 10am local time. More info ➡️ https://t.co/HK7St1HtCr#JT #JamesTaylor #USTour #2022Tour pic.twitter.com/wDXgmLVUTf — James Taylor (@JamesTaylor_com) March 18, 2022

Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s won multiple Grammy awards and his greatest hits album sold more than 10 million copies. Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Tickets go on sale on AXS.com Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.