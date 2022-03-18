Houses in Las Vegas Valley earned more than median workers in the area in 2021, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that home values in the Las Vegas Valley last year out-earned median salaries of workers in the area.

According to a new study by Zillow, the growth in a typical home’s value was higher than the median income in 25 of 38 major U.S. metros studied by the company, including Las Vegas.

Zillow’s study indicates, “home value growth ranged from $229,000 in San Jose – about what an oral surgeon earns – to nearly $28,000 in St. Louis, the annual mean wage of a food preparation worker.”

According to the findings, in the Las Vegas area, typical home values grew $83,894 in 2021, while the pretax income for the area last year was $46,000. As a result, Zillow found homes made $37,894 more than the median income in the Las Vegas area.

According to the report, Las Vegas’ typical home appreciation was equal to roughly the annual mean U.S. wage of a Nuclear technician.

While home prices skyrocketed in 2021, as did rent, Zillow notes.

According to the company, rents rose 16% across the country and upward of 25% in popular locales such as Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Zillow found that locking in a one-year lease on a typical rental in Las Vegas cost $4,380 more than it did at the start of the year.

Accordingly, according to Zillow, down payments rose by more than $10,000 in 2021 for a typical 30-year fixed mortgage. Typical down payments rose to $16,700 in Las Vegas last year, Zillow says.

To view the full report, visit: www.zillow.com/research/home-value-appreciation-incomes-30862/

