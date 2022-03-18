FOX5 Forecast Outlook: 3/18/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friday is looking great for your outdoor plans with the forecast high at 75° under sunny skies and little to no wind. Tale advantage of the great weather since big changes arrive for the weekend.

A colder storm system moves into the area this weekend bringing more wind into the mix. Saturday will be the warmer day with a forecast high at 77° and wind gusts pushing 40 mph during the afternoon.

Sunday will stay windy with colder air working in. High temperatures fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The best chance of scattered showers will be Saturday evening through Sunday. Any rainfall looks minor. Spring officially arrives at 8:33 a.m. Sunday morning. The wind will stay with us early next week as temperatures climb back through the 70s.

We look to make a run back into the 80s later next week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.