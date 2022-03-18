Cowabunga Canyon to open in south Las Vegas; hiring 1K jobs for both parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wet ‘n’ Wild water park on Friday announced on Friday that it will now be named Cowabunga Canyon.

Now, with two water parks in the Las Vegas Valley, the company will offer one season pass valid for both parks. According to a news release, the new Cowabunga Vegas Pass entitles passholders to unlimited entry into both parks throughout the 2022 season, free parking, 15% off food, drinks and treats (excluding alcoholic drinks), and the convenience of a cashless pay wristband for in-park use.

“We’re introducing the Cowabunga Vegas Pass, at an introductory price of just $89.99,” said Shane Huish, one of the owners. ”That’s over 100 days at both parks for the price of just two visits.”

Announced at an event Friday, as the parks gear up for the summer season, they’re seeking to hire over 1,000 positions for the Las Vegas Valley locations. With eligible applicants needing to be 15 years of age, Cowbunga says it will become the largest employer of youth in the valley. Lifeguards are trained and certified by Cowabunga’s water safety specialists, the company said.

According to the release, together, the two water parks span 45 acres with more than 50 attractions. Each park offers a wave pools, relaxing winding lazy rivers, and pint-sized attractions for the kids, lounging areas and food offerings.

Cowabunga Bay, 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, opens on weekends starting March 27. Cowabunga Canyon, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, opens daily starting May 28.

For more information, visit: cowabungavegas.com.

