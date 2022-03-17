Utah man previously reported missing found dead at Valley of Fire

UPDATE: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was reported missing in family was found dead nearly a month later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Peter Droste, 63, from St. George, UT, was found dead at Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley on March 9, LVMPD said Thursday. He was reported missing Feb. 11.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Droste died from probable hypothermia and heart problems. His death was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen Wednesday at Valley of Fire.

According to police, Peter Droste was last seen at Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley at about 10 a.m. Feb. 11.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater and blue jeans.

According to police, Droste might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com

