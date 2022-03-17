Suspected impaired pedestrian hit by car near US 95, 215

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian who is suspected of being impaired was hit by a vehicle Thursday, according to Nevada State Police.

NSP Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. March 17 on US 95 north near 215.

According to Wellman, a silver Kia stopped in the travel lane for an unknown reason. The driver exited the vehicle and was hit by a red Nissan traveling northbound.

The driver of the Kia was taken to University Medical Center and was stable, Wellman said. Wellman said police suspect the driver of the Kia who exited the vehicle was impaired.

Expect delays in the area as police investigate.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.