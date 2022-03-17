Las Vegas police investigate 2 shootings within 2 miles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating two shootings within two miles of each other.

The first incident happened late Wednesday night, around 10:50 p.m. March 16 in the 3400 block of Sandy Lane near Pecos and Cheyenne. Police said someone was suffering a gunshot wound and the victim was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. March 17 in the 2400 block of San Marcos Street, near Pecos and Carey. Police said that incident also involved a gunshot wound victim who was also taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shootings were connected. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

