Henderson to open Harry Reid UPRR bike trail Saturday

Harry Reid UPRR Trail expansion (Courtesy City of Henderson)
Harry Reid UPRR Trail expansion (Courtesy City of Henderson)(Courtesy City of Henderson)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Saturday will hold a ribbon-cutting event to formally open the Harry Reid UPRR Trail expansion at Acacia Park.

According to the city, the 4.5-mile expanded trail provides the community convenient access to the city’s more than 220-mile trail system that connects residents to public amenities such as parks and recreation facilities in addition to Lake Mead National Park and other Clark County trails.

The city said in a news release that the expansion of the Harry Reid UPRR Trail began in April 2020 and is the final component of the 12-mile-long trail. The project included the installation of underground pedestrian tunnels, pedestrian bridges, utility and water line relocations, wayfinding signs and more.

According to the city, the trail expansion stretches from Acacia Park to St. Rose Parkway with additional pedestrian access at Wigwam Parkway, Stephanie Street, Arroyo Grande Boulevard, Valle Verde Drive and Green Valley Parkway.

