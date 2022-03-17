Advertisement

Guilty plea for Nevada man who grabbed woman’s leg on flight to Las Vegas

Daniel Parkhurst
Daniel Parkhurst(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man could face more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he groped a woman who had fallen asleep during a flight to Las Vegas.

Daniel A. Parkhurst pleaded guilty this week to one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of assault on an aircraft, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The charges stemmed from incidents during a 2019 flight on Southwest Airlines. Parkhurst squeezed the upper inner thigh of the woman who had fallen asleep, would not let go when she told him to and hit her several times, court documents said.

The victim was moved to another seat and an off-duty pilot sat next to Parkhurst to prevent further problems, but he continued to annoy other passengers, and an off-duty corrections officer put flex cuffs on him, according to the documents.

Pilots cut short the Seattle-to-Las Vegas flight and landed in Reno, where Parkhurst was removed from the plane.

A sentencing hearing for Parkhurst, 38, of Gardnerville, Nevada, was scheduled for June 24 in federal district court. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and six months in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Resident finds coyote enjoying their backyard in south Las Vegas
Coyote spotted in resident's backyard in south Las Vegas Valley
Peter Droste
Utah man previously reported missing found dead at Valley of Fire
New photos released show Naomi Irion the morning she went missing, as well as a suspect who may...
Investigators to discuss Naomi Irion’s disappearance Thursday
Henderson police arrest father suspected in death of 5-year-old son
Henderson police arrest father suspected in death of 5-year-old son