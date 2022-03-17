Golden Knights to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, hold fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as well as host a fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees at their upcoming home games.

On Thursday, March 17, the team will wear specialty-themed jerseys during warmups ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Those jerseys will be signed and be auctioned off during the first period through VGK Authentics. All items will be sold on a first come, first serve basis outside of Section 11 inside T-Mobile Arena. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to support green initiatives in the Las Vegas community.

Then on Saturday, March 19, during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at 1:00 p.m., the Golden Knights will donate all proceeds from the 51/49 Raffle to the Polish Consulate in Las Vegas to benefit refugees from Ukraine. The Polish Consulate of Las Vegas is partnering with the Lubelskie Voivodship in Poland to provide assistance to refugees which are flooding into the country.

Tickets for Saturday’s 51/49 Raffle will be available throughout T-Mobile Arena beginning when doors open at 11:45 a.m., with the winning ticket announced during the third period. Fans can also donate directly to the cause at UkraineRelief.givesmart.com.

