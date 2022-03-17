Friends fear foul play after two sisters from Phoenix vanish in Switzerland

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – What should have been a 10-day trip to Switzerland for two Phoenix sisters has turned into a weeks-long mystery with friends and loved ones fearing the worst. According to a Facebook group dedicated to finding Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier, the pair flew from Chicago to Switzerland on Feb. 3. Their plane was to return home on Feb. 13 and go back to work two days later. According to the Facebook group created earlier this week, the last time anybody heard from Ammouri and Frazier, they were in Basel. That was Feb. 10, three days before they were supposed to come home. They never checked in for their Feb. 13 flight.

Ammouri and Frazier, who work at Aetna Health Insurance, shared little details about their trip with friends, and they do not have many close family members. Friends of the two women believe foul play could be a factor.

↗ Looking for Lila and Susan Facebook group

“We have reasons to believe the last two days of communication, the text messages were not sent from them but was sent from their devices,” said Dr. Biglari, a close friend of Dr. Lila Ammouri. “When we talk, we don’t talk in lack of better words in layman words with clinical things we use more medical terms, and that’s when she used layman language, and that’s one of the red flags.”

When reached for comment, both Phoenix Police Department and the FBI said family and loved ones needed to contact U.S. personnel in Switzerland. Interpol reportedly has been informed, as well.

“Dr. Ammouri cares for people at the end of their lives,” said Dr. Biglari. “That takes a lot of courage, and she did it and I think we need to do everything we can to bring them home safely.”

U.S. Representative Greg Stanton’s office confirmed that they have been told about the situation and are looking into it but could not provide any details.

“It’s very heart wrenching, you know every time I think about it, it’s just really aches my heart,” said Dr. Biglari.

