FOX5 Forecast Outlook

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clouds are moving in for St. Patrick’s Day as the wind eases up and temperatures drop slightly. We start out the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s across the Valley. St. Patrick’s Day will be a bit cooler Thursday with a forecast high at 70°. We’ll see clouds increase during the afternoon and evening, but it will remain dry with lighter wind. The morning will feature wind speeds 10-20 MPH with calmer conditions through the afternoon and evening.

Friday is looking great for your outdoor plans with a forecast high at 76° under mostly sunny skies. The wind will also stay light.

A colder storm system moves into the area this weekend bringing more wind into the mix. Saturday will be the warmer day with a forecast high at 78° with wind gusts pushing 40 mph during the afternoon.

Sunday will stay windy with colder air working in. High temperatures fall back into the mid tp upper 60s. The best chance of scattered showers will be Saturday evening through Sunday.

Spring officially arrives at 8:33 a.m. Sunday morning.

We’ll make another run toward 80 degrees by next Wednesday.

