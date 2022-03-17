Fetch free tickets to LVMPD’s 30th annual K-9 trials

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thirty patrol K-9 teams will compete for the honor of Top Dog in LVMPD’s 30th Annual K-9 Trials.

The free event is happening on Sunday, March 20 at the South Point Arena. The event begins at 10 a.m., doors open at 11 a.m.

Register for free tickets //lvmpdfoundation.org/k9trials. There will be food, beverages and K-9 merchandise for sale.

Teams from across country will join the LVMPD K-9 Section in competitions including narcotics, bombs, agility and handler protection. German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labradors and English Springer Spaniels will all participate. The top three finishers will receive Tough Dog, Top Dog and Top Agency awards. Teams include police K-9 units and hotel security teams.

LVMPD has one of the oldest, continuously operating K-9 units in the United States. The LVMPD K-9 Section includes 14 officers, three sergeants, and one lieutenant. The unit is currently comprised of 17 patrol dogs, five narcotic detector dogs, and five explosive detector dogs. Five patrol dogs are also certified as human remains detectors.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.