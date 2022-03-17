Advertisement

Despite governor run, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore has now filed candidacy for Nevada State Treasurer

In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in Henderson, Nev. In her quest to be Nevada's next governor, Las Vegas city councilwoman Fiore has been spending thousands on television ads. But instead of airing them only in the Las Vegas media market to be seen by millions of voters, she's also targeting an audience of one. Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, Fla., media market likely so they can be seen by former President Trump at Mar-A-Lago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore filed her candidacy for Nevada State Treasurer, despite recent efforts to win the governor’s office.

The Republican candidate credits the switch to discussions with former President Trump’s team about Nevada’s economy.

Fiore initially announced her gubernatorial run in October 2021.

Read her full statement and watch her most recent video below:

“I have spent my entire life fighting for Nevada and our America First agenda. With sky-high inflation, a crumbling economy, and gas over 5 dollars a gallon, every patriotic American needs to get into the fight for our state and nation. After a recent conversation with President Trump’s team, I have decided that now is the vital time to focus on our economy. I am running for Nevada State Treasurer.

I have been a CEO of multiple businesses and employed over 2,000 Nevadans. In the Nevada State Assembly, I fought the largest tax increase in state history. I stood up to the Biden mandates and shutdowns. I fought for our seniors.

As a mother and grandmother, I will ensure that our children receive the education they deserve to build a future, because Nevada being last in education is simply unacceptable.

I’m Michele Fiore. It’s time to fight for our economy, our jobs, and our children.

That’s why I’m running for Nevada State Treasurer.”

Michele Fiore

