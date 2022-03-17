COVID-19 Parosmia distorts taste and smell

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sudden loss of taste and smell is a common symptom of COVID-19 but a less common symptom is a “distorted” taste and smell.

It’s called Parosmia and an increasing number of people are struggling with the condition long after recovering from the virus.

Parosmia is leaving people recovering from COVID-19 with a distorted, often rancid, horrible smell and taste. Many people with Parosmia say foods they used to love now remind them of chemicals, garbage and even dirty diapers. For some, it’s affecting their lives mentally and physically.

For Joyce Moore, everywhere she goes, it goes too.

“I ate during that time. It didn’t affect my stomach or anything. And then afterwards I just realized I can’t smell anything,” Moore said.

Over time, the lack of smell turned into a distorted one.

“Right now, what I’m experiencing the worst is a real offensive chemical, rancid smell and taste,” Moore said. “There have been times when certain foods were just offensive and horrible.”

Dr. Timothy Smith is a Professor of Otolaryngology (head and neck surgery) and the director of the Oregon Sinus Center at OHSU.

“Let’s say you’re brewing coffee and we all know what that brewing coffee smells like, but to the patient with Parosmia, they actually might smell cigarette smoke or a smell that is not desirable,” Smith said. “It’s typically an undesirable smell, Parosmia.”

Smith said it’s loss of smell usually affecting COVID patients and that then influences how they perceive taste. He said about 80 percent of people who lose their sense of smell with the virus will have regained it within three months.

“But that still leaves 20 percent who have not recovered their sense of smell,” Smith said. “That’s a large proportion and much larger than other viruses that we’ve had experience with.”

And that 20 percent includes some people with Parosmia.

“There’s a lot of research being done, and there’s still probably more that’s unknown than is known,” Smith said.

But he said there are a few more things doctors know – when a patient loses smell or experiences an altered one for a long period of time, the virus goes beyond just causing congestion and damages nerves inside the nose.

“It’s clear that when these nerves are injured significantly, it takes them weeks, months and even years to recover,” Smith said.

Years to recover is something Moore hopes isn’t her story.

“Eating is more of a chore than a pleasure.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.